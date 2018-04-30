“Avengers: Infinity War” assembles biggest opening weekend of all-time with $250 million

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Avengers: Infinity War posted the highest opening weekend of all-time at the box office, delivering an estimated $250 million stateside, topping the $247.9 million set in 2015 by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also set a worldwide box office record with a whopping $630 million, thanks to its estimated $380 million overseas haul — the second-highest international weekend ever, behind The Fate of the Furious.

Marvel now boasts six of the top 10 opening weekends of all time, with Disney holding nine of the top 10.

In second place was A Quiet Place, earning an estimated $10.65 million, followed by I feel Pretty, in third place with an estimated $8.1 million.

Rampage copped fourth place, delivering an estimated $7.1 million.

Rounding out the top five was Marvel’s Black Panther, which received a bump from Avengers” Infinity War. Black Panther earned an estimated $3.6 million over the weekend, bringing its total in the states to $688 million, and its global numbers to over $1.33 billion.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Avengers: Infinity War, $250 million

2. A Quiet Place, $10.65 million

3. I Feel Pretty, $8.1 million

4. Rampage, $7.1 million

5. Black Panther, $4.38 million

6. Super Troopers 2, $3.6 million

7. Truth or Dare, $3.2 million

8. Blockers, $2.9 million

9. Ready Player One, $2.4 million

10. Traffik, $1.6 million

