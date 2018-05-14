“Avengers: Infinity War” continues box office domination with $61.8 million weekend; becomes fifth largest global release

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War topped the box office for the third straight week, earning an estimated $61.8 million, making it the eighth largest release of all-time in the States and the fifth best worldwide, right behind 2015’s Jurassic World.

Infinity War is now the highest-grossing superhero movie worldwide, earning an estimated $1.6 billion thus far. It earned $200 million alone in China after opening there this past weekend. Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

The comedy Life of the Party, starring Melissa McCarthy, bowed in second place, snagging an estimated $18.5 million. The Gabrielle Union thriller, Breaking In, finished third, delivering an estimated 16.5 million.

Overboard, in its second week of release, dropped from second to fourth place, earning an estimated $10.1 million.

A Quiet Place rounded out the top 10, earning an estimated $6.4 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Avengers: Infinity War, $61.8 million

2. Life of the Party, $18.5 million

3. Breaking In, $16.5 million

4. Overboard, $10.1 million

5. A Quiet Place, $6.4 million

6. I Feel Pretty, $3.7 million

7. Rampage, $3.38 million

8. Tully, $2.2 million

9. Black Panther, $1.9 million

10. Blockers, $1.1 million

