“Avengers: Infinity War” is setting pre-sale records

(LOS ANGELES) — To say that people are excited about the new Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity War appears to be an understatement.

According to Fandago, the superhero-stuffed movie has already pre-sold more tickets than the last seven Marvel movies combined. The movie is due April 27, and according to the Hollywood Reporter, at this same point in time, pre-sales for Black Panther were less than half of what they currently are for Infinity War.

In addition, the Hollywood Reporter claims that Infinity War has become Fandango’s all-time top April pre-seller. The movie is on track to take in more than $200 million in its first weekend.

Only five films to date have earned more than $200 million domestically in their first three days: Black Panther, The Avengers, Jurassic World, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Fandango’s Erik Davis tells The Hollywood Reporter, “Infinity War has built up such unprecedented anticipation that it’s pacing to break records, the likes of which we have never seen before for a superhero movie.”

In Avengers: Infinity War, the Avengers and their hero pals, including the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and Doctor Strange, team up to battle the evil Thanos, who wants to “restore balance” to the universe by killing half its inhabitants.

