“Avengers: Infinity War” star Karen Gillan talks “terrifying” villain, Thanos

Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Avengers: Infinity War has smashed the all-time box office record, earning between $255 million and $257 million domestically in its debut weekend, based on final Sunday earnings numbers. The haul topped the $247.9 million set in 2015 by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

As she did in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Karen Gillan plays Nebula, one of the adoptive daughters — and adversaries — of Thanos, a villain so powerful that nearly every MCU hero unites to fight him. His goal? Unburden the over-populated universe by wiping out half of its inhabitants.

Gillan told ABC Radio of the villain: “There’s something almost more terrifying about that to me because, you know, if someone is convinced that what they are doing a good thing when it’s not? It’s really hard to kind of deal with that. It’s an even worse battle on your hands because you have to not only stop them, you just can’t reason with them at all.”

Infinity War‘s plot spans several planets and features nearly 70 characters from previous movies. Credit for that successful juggling act goes to sibling directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who also directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

Gillan said of their style, “You know there was a certain looseness to the whole approach that I really liked. I felt like we might be jumping around a little bit…and with that came a really nice creative freedom and looseness. And their approach is incredibly collaborative as well so it just felt like a really creative atmosphere.”



Marvel Studios owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

