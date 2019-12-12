‘Avengers’, ‘Joker’, Jussie, and late celebs top Google’s top trending searches for 2019

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — At the end of every year, Google crunches the numbers to see what we’ve been searching for in the past 12 months — yes, they keep track, duh — and celebrities were on our minds.

The company has compiled search results for this year, and it’s likely no surprise that the biggest movie of all time, Avengers: Endgame, spiked the biggest surge of searches in the movies category. While that film famously bested Avatar, with a take of more than $2.79 billion bucks, the rest of the top five on the trending searches list were no slouches: They include billion-dollar box office smashes Captain Marvel, Joker, Toy Story 4, and Jon Favreau’s The Lion King film.

In the actor category, disgraced Empire star Jussie Smollett ranked number one in searches, likey due to the fact that he claim he’d been the victim of a racial attack, which was subsequently declared to be a hoax by the Chicago PD.

Kevin Hart was second on that list, likely driven by his near-fatal car accident, in addition to his viral back-and-forth with his Jumanji pal Dwayne Johnson.

Lori Loughlin ranked third, undoubtedly for her arrest in the Varsity Blues college cheating scandal — which would also explain why Felicity Huffman, who served time behind bars for her part in the scandal, was ranked #4.

At five, it was Keanu Reeves, who had quite a year. There was that hysterical appearance in the Netflix movie Always Be My Maybe, an E3 appearance that rocked the electronics expo, the filming of a third Bill & Ted movie, the announcement of new Matrix adventure, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum earning a series-high $326 million worldwide.

Here are Google’s top trending entertainment-related searches for 2019:

Actors

1. Jussie Smollett

2. Kevin Hart

3. Lori Loughlin

4. Felicity Huffman

5. Keanu Reeves

6. Rami Malek

7. Joaquin Phoenix

8. Kate Beckinsale

9. Halle Bailey

10. Maisie Williams

Movies

1. Avengers Endgame

2. Captain Marvel

3. Joker

4. Toy Story 4

5. Lion King

6. It Chapter Two

7. Frozen 2

8. Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

9. Midsommar

10. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Weddings

1. Miranda Lambert wedding

2. Jennifer Lawrence wedding

3. Justin Bieber wedding

4. Miley Cyrus wedding

5. Chiquis Rivera wedding

6. Chris Pratt wedding

7. Joe Jonas wedding

8. Elvis Duran wedding

9. Zoë Kravitz wedding

10. Jake Paul Tana Mongeau wedding

TV Shows

1. Game of Thrones

2. Stranger Things

3. When They See Us

4. Chernobyl

5. The Mandalorian

6. The Umbrella Academy

7. Euphoria

8. Dead to Me

9. Surviving R. Kelly

10. The Boys

People of the Red Carpet

1. billy porter red carpet

2. cardi b red carpet

3. lady gaga red carpet

4. amy schumer husband red carpet

5. jenny mccarthy red carpet

6. bts grammy red carpet

7. caitlyn jenner red carpet

8. richard madden golden globes red carpet

9. brie larson red carpet

10. brienne of tarth red carpet

Passing

1. Cameron Boyce

2. Nipsey Hussle

3. Luke Perry

4. Jeffrey Epstein

5. Tyler Skaggs

6. Beth Chapman

7. John Witherspoon

8. John Singleton

9. Eddie Money

10. Elijah Cummings

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.