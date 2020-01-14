Awkwafina addresses Oscar snub for 'The Farewell': “I feel very grateful for where I am”

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — One of the most talked-about snubs following the Oscar nominations on Monday was the fact that Awkwafina failed to score a nod for her Golden Globe-winning role in The Farewell.

During a panel for her Comedy Central show Nora from Queens at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Tuesday, the actress addressed being overlooked by the Academy.

“The Farewell came out last January at Sundance and we really didn’t know where it would take us, and to see that all the attention that it’s gotten, I feel like that that feels like a win,” she said. “That being said, bottom line, there were some amazing performances this year. I think all of them were warranted as they should have been.”

But she added, “That’s not also to say that we can’t ignore the fact there are some incredible movies that women helmed, including mine, The Farewell.”

The Farewell’s director, Lulu Wang, wasn’t nominated, nor were any other female directors this year.

Awkwafina isn’t dwelling on her lack of a nomination, though.

“Me personally, I feel very grateful for where I am, where we’ve come,” she says.

And she has a lot to celebrate these days. Nora from Queens has already been renewed for a second season ahead of the show’s January 22 debut.

