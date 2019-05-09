Ayesha Curry defends her comments about being insecure when men don't pay her any attention

ABC/Lisa Rose(LOS ANGELES) — Ayesha Curry is responding to the backlash following her Red Table Talk interview, where she admitted she often felt insecure because men didn’t seem to notice her.

In her chat with Jada Pinkett Smith, Curry said she received “zero… male attention,” while her husband, Stephen Curry, often had women throwing themselves at him.

“So then I begin to internalize it and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?'” Ayesha explained. “I don’t want it, but it would be nice to know that someone’s looking.”

Fans quickly accused the chef-entrepreneur of sounding bitter and ungrateful. But on Wednesday night, Curry took to Instagram to address the noise, saying she doesn’t care what people think about her.

“I have never been one to cage my feelings and emotions to any capacity. I am human,” Curry wrote. “It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out.”

She continued, noting it was “mental health awareness month,” and that she wanted “to take the time to encourage everyone to speak their truth regardless of perception.”

“If what I’m not afraid to say out loud about being a 30yr mama of 3 helps another woman like me feel like they’re not the alone and not the only one with an insecurity..then that makes all of this hoopla worth it,” she said.

Curry then encouraged her fans to look beyond the “headlines and rumors” and watch the episode themselves, using Marie Kondo’s idea that one should do things that “spark joy.“

“As women let’s continue to uplift, empower and not suppress and compress our feelings and thoughts, as fleeting as some of them may be,” she added. “Love to you all! Go FIND YOUR JOY and SPEAK YOUR TRUTH unapologetically.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.