“Baby Dawson is here!” – ‘Bachelor’ alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon welcome first child

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are officially parents!

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Dawson Demitri, Haibon announced on Instagram Monday.

“Baby Dawson is here and healthy!” he revealed in the caption.

“Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn’t have gone much smoother,” Haibon added. “He’s so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it!”

The 33-year-old parents, who first met in 2015 on Bachelor in Paradise before dating in 2018, revealed their baby’s moniker last month and clarified the meaning behind it.

“This is Jack Dawson from Titanic-inspired,” Iaconetti told Us Weekly. “We are a little concerned … not concerned, [but] we want people to know this is not after James Van Der Beek’s [Dawson’s Creek] character. This is after a Leonardo DiCaprio character.”

“‘Titanic’ has always been my favorite movie of all time,” she added. “I was 10 when I saw it.”

