‘Bachelor’﻿ alum Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane reveal the sex of their second baby

Jason Kempin/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell Lane and country star Chris Lane are having a baby boy!

Lauren, who is expecting the pair’s second child, shared the sex of the baby in an Instagram post Monday alongside a slideshow of adorable family photos with their one-year-old son Dutton Walker.

“We can’t wait to meet you baby BOY,” she captioned the snapshots.

The comments section was flooded with well wishes, including some from the members of Bachelo rnation, like fellow alum Becca Tilley, who wrote, “Congratulations on a baby boy AND looking like an Angel.”

Over on Lane’s page, the “Big, Big Plans” singer also shared the exciting news, posting a short clip of the gender reveal, which featured him hitting a baseball that burst into a cloud of blue dust.

“Dutty’s gonna have a little brother,” he wrote.

