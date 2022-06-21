Bachelor ﻿alum Tia Booth expecting first child with fiancé Taylor Mock

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

The Bachelor family is about to get a little bigger because alumna Tia Booth is pregnant!

In a since-deleted Instagram post on Sunday, Father’s Day, Tia, 30, shared a slideshow of black-and-white photos — the first two of herself and fiancé Taylor Mock, 27, cradling her baby bump and the third a throwback photo of herself as a toddler with her late father.

“This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far. I’ve never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time. It’s been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration,” the Bachelor in Paradise star began.

“While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do,” she continued. “Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this.”

“Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day to my forever,” she concluded.

On Monday, the reality star re-shared the post and explained in an Instagram Story that the social media app deleted her original post “with no warning.”

“I feel like I shared the biggest news of my life last night then said JK I take it back,” she joked. “Let’s see if it’ll stay up this time!”

Tia first appeared on season 22 of The Bachelor, competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s heart, before completing two stints on Bachelor in Paradise.

Tia and Taylor went public with their romance in October 2021 after her most recent appearance on BiP.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.