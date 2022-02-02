‘Bachelor’ ﻿Clayton Echard apologizes Elizabeth Corrigan for sending her home

ABC/Pamela Littky

Hindsight is 20/20.

After Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Clayton Echard is seeing things little more clearly, which prompted him to issue an apology to contestant Elizabeth Corrigan.

Corrigan, 32, faced accusations of bullying from fellow contestant Shanae Ankney, 29, and was ultimately sent home during the rose ceremony.

On Tuesday, Echard took to social media to apologize for the shocking elimination, writing, “I’m sorry, Elizabeth, for what you’re going through. I wish I could have seen what was happening when I wasn’t there.”

“I obviously knew y’all weren’t in a good place, but at the time I thought it was, solely, petty drama,” he continued. “I would have sent Shanae home immediately for making fun of you for being neurodivergent, had I known.”

“Overall, the experience for me watching hasn’t been fun, simply because I’m seeing all the damage that I caused. I really meant well, but my actions weren’t always the best as I now can see the repercussions from my decisions. I can promise you I’m learning from the mistakes though and am doing everything in my power to come out the other side a better man,” Echard concluded.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

