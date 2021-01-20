‘Bachelor’ alums Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham reveal sex of their twins

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(LOS ANGELES) — It’s official — Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham-Luyendyk are having a boy and a girl!

The former Bachelor stars, who announced they were pregnant with twins back in December, revealed the sex of their unborn babies in adorable social media posts on Tuesday.

Alongside a series of photos which both blue and pink cotton candy sticks, Lauren, 29, shared, “Alessi is getting a baby BROTHER & a baby SISTER we couldn’t be more excited!”

Arie, 39, made a similar post and wrote, “BOY! & GIRL! How did we get so lucky @laurenluyendyk?! So excited to meet the @luyendyktwins.”

The duo, who are already parents to 19-month-old daughter Alessi, also shared a YouTube video showing behind the scenes of their gender reveal photo shoot, as well as, their candid reactions to finding out what they will be welcoming.

Arie and Lauren met on season 22 of the ABC reality TV series and wed last year. The twins are due in July.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.