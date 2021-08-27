Bachelor alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon reveal sex of their first child

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are having a baby boy!

The couple revealed the exciting news during an Amazon Live on Thursday. After giving a drumroll that consisted of him banging on the counter with his hands, Jared exclaimed, “We’re having…a boy!” as he pulled down a blue balloon that read “boy.”

Jared also shared that the pair, who wed August 2019, found out the sex in an email and that they already have a name picked out for their bundle of joy. While they didn’t reveal the name, they did assure their child’s name will not be Jack, Aladdin, Tom Brady, or Jared Jr.

Ashley, 33, and Jared, 32 announced they were expecting last month.

“Baby Haibon is due Feb 10th!” Ashely said in an Instagram post. “We’re are very excited for that day to come! It’s so cool to think I’m creating a human that’s half me and half Jared!”

