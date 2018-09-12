'Bachelor' contestant Amanda Stanton “embarrassed and ashamed” after domestic violence arrest

LVMPD(NEVADA) — Former Bachelor contestant Amanda Stanton was arrested Monday in Las Vegas and charged with domestic violence.

The incident occurred with her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs in their hotel room, which hotel security responded to after a noise complaint.

“When hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious,” Stanton’s rep told ABC News. “Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job.”

Bobby told police that it was “not an ill-intended shove,” but the former Bachelor in Paradise star was arrested anyway.

“The police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands,” the statement reads.

She was taken to Clark County Detention Center and released later that day.

“Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department,” the statement continues. “Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance.”

