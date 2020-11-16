'Bad Boys for Life', 'Mulan', 'Grey's Anatomy' score at E! People's Choice Awards 2020 — The winners
(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s the complete list of winners from the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, presented Sunday night live on E!:
The Movie of 2020
Bad Boys for Life
The Comedy Movie of 2020
The Kissing Booth 2
The Action Movie of 2020
Mulan
The Drama Movie of 2020
Hamilton
The Family Movie of 2020
Onward
The Male Movie Star of 2020
Will Smith
The Female Movie Star of 2020
Tiffany Haddish
The Drama Movie Star of 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda
The Comedy Movie Star of 2020
Joey King
The Action Movie Star of 2020
Chris Hemsworth
The Show of 2020
Grey’s Anatomy
The Drama Show of 2020
Riverdale
The Comedy Show of 2020
Never Have I Ever
The Reality Show of 2020
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
The Competition Show of 2020
The Voice
The Male TV Star of 2020
Cole Sprouse
The Female TV Star of 2020
Ellen Pompeo
The Drama TV Star of 2020
Mandy Moore
The Comedy TV Star of 2020
Sofia Vergara
The Daytime Talk Show of 2020
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Competition Contestant of 2020
Gigi Goode
The Reality Star of 2020
Khloé Kardashian
The Bingeworthy Show of 2020
Outer Banks
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020
Wynnona Earp
The Male Artist of 2020
Justin Bieber
The Female Artist of 2020
Ariana Grande
The Group of 2020
BTS
The Song of 2020
BTS — “Dynamite”
The Album of 2020
BTS — Map of the Soul: 7
The Country Artist of 2020
Blake Shelton
The Latin Artist of 2020
Becky G
The Music Video of 2020
BTS — “Dynamite”
The Collaboration of 2020
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”
The Soundtrack Song of 2020
Taylor Swift — “Only The Young”
The Social Star of 2020
Emma Chamberlain
The Beauty Influencer of 2020
James Charles
The Social Celebrity of 2020
Ariana Grande
The Animal Star of 2020
Doug the Pug
The Comedy Act of 2020
Leslie Jones
The Style Star of 2020
Zendaya
The Game Changer of 2020
LeBron James
The Pop Podcast of 2020
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
HONORARY ICON AWARD RECIPIENTS:
The People’s Icon Award of 2020
Jennifer Lopez
The People’s Champion of 2020
Tyler Perry
The Fashion Icon of 2020
Tracee Ellis Ross