'Bad Boys for Life', 'Mulan', 'Grey's Anatomy' score at E! People's Choice Awards 2020 — The winners

© 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s the complete list of winners from the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, presented Sunday night live on E!:

The Movie of 2020
Bad Boys for Life   

The Comedy Movie of 2020  
The Kissing Booth 2          

The Action Movie of 2020   
Mulan

The Drama Movie of 2020  
Hamilton

The Family Movie of 2020   
Onward 

The Male Movie Star of 2020          
Will Smith        

The Female Movie Star of 2020       
Tiffany Haddish           

The Drama Movie Star of 2020       
Lin-Manuel Miranda     

The Comedy Movie Star of 2020     
Joey King  

The Action Movie Star of 2020       
Chris Hemsworth    

The Show of 2020     
Grey’s Anatomy

The Drama Show of 2020    
Riverdale            

The Comedy Show of 2020  
Never Have I Ever

The Reality Show of 2020 
Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Competition Show of 2020     
The Voice     

The Male TV Star of 2020     
Cole Sprouse     

The Female TV Star of 2020 
Ellen Pompeo       

The Drama TV Star of 2020 
Mandy Moore            

The Comedy TV Star of 2020
Sofia Vergara

The Daytime Talk Show of 2020     
The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020  
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 

The Competition Contestant of 2020        
Gigi Goode

The Reality Star of 2020 
Khloé Kardashian          

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020     
Outer Banks

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020    
Wynnona Earp

The Male Artist of 2020       
Justin Bieber

The Female Artist of 2020   
Ariana Grande

The Group of 2020    
BTS

The Song of 2020      
BTS — “Dynamite”

The Album of 2020    
BTS — Map of the Soul: 7

The Country Artist of 2020
Blake Shelton    

The Latin Artist of 2020     
Becky G 

The Music Video of 2020      
BTS — “Dynamite”

The Collaboration of 2020
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

The Soundtrack Song of 2020
Taylor Swift — “Only The Young”    

The Social Star of 2020       
Emma Chamberlain 

The Beauty Influencer of 2020       
James Charles

The Social Celebrity of 2020
Ariana Grande

The Animal Star of 2020      
Doug the Pug 

The Comedy Act of 2020       
Leslie Jones

The Style Star of 2020         
Zendaya  

The Game Changer of 2020  
LeBron James

The Pop Podcast of 2020     
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

HONORARY ICON AWARD RECIPIENTS: 

The People’s Icon Award of 2020
Jennifer Lopez

The People’s Champion of 2020
Tyler Perry

The Fashion Icon of 2020
Tracee Ellis Ross

By Megan Stone 