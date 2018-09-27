Barbra Streisand on Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born': “It's good!”

© 2018 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND METRO-GOLDWYN-MAYER PICTURES INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED/Neal Preston(LOS ANGELES) — Barbra Streisand starred in the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, which was itself the third remake of the original 1937 movie starring Janet Gaynor. It was also remade in 1954 with Judy Garland. So what does Streisand think of the Gaga version?

“I haven’t seen the full cut, but it’s very good,” she tells Billboard. “Every time that film is made it’s a success.” She adds, “I loved Judy Garland’s version, I like this one a lot, and I liked mine!”

Streisand says Gaga, whom she calls by her birth name, Stefani, is “the same age — she’s 32 I think, and I was 33 when I made that movie. But it’s good!”

“It should have been made in the ’90s,” Streisand continues. “I thought it was going to be [redone] — I was offered to direct it but I thought, ‘Well, been there, done that.'” “It was going to be with rap music and a black cast, and then Beyoncé [was attached]. But the story will always work and it’s working again.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.