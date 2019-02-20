Barbra Streisand, Serena Williams and Trevor Noah among latest-announced Oscar presenters

AMPAS(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar winner Barbra Streisand, Daily Show host Trevor Noah, tennis legend Serena Williams, and Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis have just been added to the latest batch of celebrity presenters at the 91st Oscars telecast.

The new batch also includes former Saturday Night Live star Dana Carvey and his Wayne’s World co-star Mike Myers, recording artist and Girls Trip star Queen Latifah, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Diego Luna.

Previously announced presenters include Helen Mirren, Michael B. Jordan, Tyler Perry, Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Allison Janney, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Amy Poehler, Sam Rockwell, Maya Rudolph, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson.

The 91st Academy Awards — without a host this year — air Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.