‘Barry’ star Anthony Carrigan on the show’s long-awaited third season premiere

HBO/Merrick Morton

Can you forgive a hitman? What about a mobster? Or worse, someone who takes an adult acting class?

Anthony Carrigan, who plays NoHo Hank on the HBO dark comedy Barry, tells ABC Audio all about the overarching themes of season three, which premieres Sunday.

“Forgiveness is certainly a huge theme in this season,” he reveals. “I also think that this idea of, you know, not just getting what you want, but to what lengths will you go to hold on to what you have once you get it, is a big thing as well.”

So, what’s on tap for America’s favorite mobster this season? Carrigan says Hank is “focused less on kind of prioritizing and pleasing others.”

“He’s instead actually focusing on, you know, looking after himself. And I think that’s a totally new thing for Hank,” he continues. “And I say, you know, bless his heart, like he deserves it.”

Barry returns after a longer than expected hiatus due to the pandemic, and Carrigan credits the show for giving him a silver lining throughout the shutdown.

“We were just chomping at the bit to get into at the beginning of the pandemic,” he explains. “And in a way, it kind of carried all of us through because we were all just looking forward to doing it.”

That’s not to say he wasn’t a little nervous returning after a three-year hiatus.

“I was like, “Can I still act? Like, is Hank still…was Hank…could I ever play Hank?”…How do I do this? I’m not sure how to do this anymore,” he shares. “But then once we kind of got back into it, it all just kind of came back. And fortunately, the scripts were all so good and we were all just so ready to dive back in.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.