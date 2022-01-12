Batman gets his own Oreo

Warner Bros. Pictures

In conjunction with the upcoming release of the Dark Knight’s latest onscreen adventure, The Batman, Warner Bros. has teamed up with the world’s darkest cookie for a limited run of Oreos.

“Two icons unite,” a moody new spot teases, as the cookies animate to portray the superhero, and his Batmobile.

“Who? Have you got a clue? Let’s play a game, just we and you,” a narrator intones in the spirit of the Caped Crusader’s nemesis in the film, Riddler.

One side of each cookie is embossed with Batman’s face, and the treats come packaged in The Batman-branded sleeves.

Unfortunately for fans in the States, the limited-edition Oreos won’t be on store shelves here, however you can bet they’ll be up for sale on eBay and elsewhere.

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Paul Dano as Riddler, hits theaters March 4.

