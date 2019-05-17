Bazinga! 'The Big Bang Theory': By the numbers

Monty Brinton/CBS(LOS ANGELES) — After 12 years and 279 episodes, The Big Bang Theory broadcast its final episode Thursday night in a two-part series finale.



The show’s 12-season tenure is the longest to date of any American sitcom that’s recorded before a live studio audience. In second place, with 11 seasons each, are Cheers, Frasier, Happy Days, The Jeffersons, Married: With Children, and, if you count the just-canceled one-season revival, Murphy Brown.

As we say farewell to The Big Bang Theory, here’s a look at some other of the show’s numbers:

First episode broadcast: September 24, 2007

Final episode broadcast: May 16, 2019

Total number of seasons: 12

Number of episodes: 279, including the two-part series finale.

Total Emmy nominations: 52

Total Emmy wins: 10, including four Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series wins for Jim Parsons. Despite four nominations in the category, The Big Bang Theory has never won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Notable guest appearances: Stephen Hawking, 7; Bob Newhart as Professor Proton, 6. Single-episode special guests include Stan Lee, Mark Hamill, Buzz Aldrin, Bill Gates, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and Star Trek alums William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, George Takei, LeVar Burton, and Brent Spiner. Star Trek: The Next Generation star Wil Wheaton had a recurring role on the show as a fictionalized version of himself.

And here are some The Big Bang Theory money numbers, courtesy of Fast Company:

How many people watched last week’s penultimate The Big Bang Theory episode? 12.6 million.

How many people watched last week’s penultimate episode of Game of Thrones? 12.5 million.

Cost of a 30-second ad on The Big Bang Theory‘s final season: $285,000 plus.

Revenue generated for Warner Bros. television during the show’s run: $1 billion plus.

Per-episode salary for original five cast members Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Jim Parsons: $1 million.

Post-finale syndication royalties for cast members: Unknown, but potentially as much as $20 million per person, per year, depending on what percentage of revenue they negotiated versus the show’s syndication reach and revenue.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.