‘Beale Street’ star Regina King says she’s ready for rest & relaxation during holidays

ABC/Paula Lobo(NEW YORK) — Regina King has been on a roll. After winning her third Emmy this year for her role in Seven Seconds, the talented actress is now nominated for two Golden Globes, including one for her work in the upcoming James Baldwin novel adaptation, If Beale Street Could Talk.

But with the holiday season upon us, King tells ABC Radio she’s ready to put award season on hold and focus on two simple things: rest and relaxation.

“I am T-I- tired,” she laughs. “So when we wrap for our holiday break in Atlanta, when I tell you it’s gonna be socks, nothing but socks to my… Well, something else maybe, but… Nah, I’m just kidding, ya’ll. Socks up to my knees, cooking and drinking and relaxing. I’m going to be watching screeners. I will have a plate of food on my belly.”

All jokes aside, King admits the holidays are very important to her. It’s the one time of the year that she really can connect with all her loved ones.

“I really plan to just relax and enjoy family and friends and kind of have the house be an open house and visit with people I haven’t gotten a chance to see in a while because I’ve been in Atlanta,” she says. “The holidays are really about fellowship and celebrating the gift of loving on each other.”

<br />

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.