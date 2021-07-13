‘Behind the Attraction’ trailer: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson helps pull back the curtain on Disney parks

Disney+

Disney+ has released the trailer to Behind the Attraction, a 10-part peek behind the scenes at Disney Parks that features Jungle Cruise star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Johnson serves as your tour guide as the series takes you from “It’s a Small World” to “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” and everywhere in between, with never-before-seen archival footage and photos, and interviews with the Imagineers who bring the attractions to life.

Brian Volk-Weiss co-produced the project. He explains, “I don’t know if you remember the scene in The Matrix, where they’re in The Matrix and they’re on the roof and Trinity is like, ‘Yo, I need to fly a helicopter,’ then the guy’s like, ‘boop, boop, boop’ and then she can fly a helicopter? That’s what we try to do for people that have been to the park a billion times and people that have never been to the park.”

He continues, “They can be like, ‘Oh, my God, now I know how Jungle Cruise is related to the castles and how it’s related to Haunted Mansion’…So that’s what we tried to do, but in a fun way.”

Volk-Weiss first met The Rock after the superstar posted to Instagram that he’d been watching Brian’s Toys That Made Us series.

“He is so awesome,” the producer says sincerely. “I’ve worked with a lot of famous people over my career. There’s usually like an inch of daylight to 50,000 miles of daylight between their public persona and who they really are. There is zero daylight with Dwayne. I mean, what you see is what you get. He is the hard-working guy he claims to be. He is the nice guy he claims to be.”

Behind the Attraction drops on July 21 on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

