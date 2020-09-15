Behind-the-scenes series on 'The Godfather' to be featured on Paramount+

Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — When CBS All Access becomes Paramount+ next year, a new series surrounding the making of The Godfather is coming along with it.

The upcoming streaming platform serviced through ViacomCBS will include a new scripted, 10-episode series called The Offer that presents a behind-the-scenes look at The Godfather producer Al Ruddy’s experience making the iconic film franchise.

Film writer, director and producer Michael Tolkin is the creator and executive producer behind The Offer, with Ruddy also serving as executive producer, according to Deadline.

CBS All Access began offering all three Godfather films on the platform this summer.

Other original series that will be featured on Paramount+ include Lioness, which follows the real-life journey of a Marine who is tasked by the CIA to become friends with the daughter of a terrorist in order to dismantle the terror group, and true crime docuseries The Real Criminal Minds.

A reboot of BET’s The Game is also in the works, along with VH1’s series focusing on the behind-the-curtain lifestyle of popular artists, Behind the Music.

Paramount+ is expected to launch in early 2021.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.