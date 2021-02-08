Believe it or not…You can now snag the Jason Alexander Super Bowl hoodie, for a good cause

© 2021 Procter & Gamble(NEW YORK) — Arguably one of the oddest commercial that aired during the Super Bowl was Tide’s spot that featured Jason Alexander’s giant face on a messy guy’s hoodie.

And now, it can be yours, for a good cause.

In a callback to Seinfeld, the ad was set to “Believe It Or Not (Theme from The Greatest American Hero)” — which references George Costanza’s phone message when he was avoiding an inevitable break up — and showed the giant face reacting to being slobbered on by a dog, sat on, and dirtied by other sloppy situations.

Tide has just announced it is giving away “a limited supply of the same hoodie from our Super Bowl LV commercial,” and all you need to do is go to charityhoodie.tide.com and click a button to contribute anywhere from $5 to $25.

“All contributions will be split evenly between Feeding America and Matthew 25: Ministries to help families in their time of need,” the detergent company notes.

However, just like fighting a stain, time is your enemy: entries will only be accepted until Wednesday, February 10, 11:59 PM.

