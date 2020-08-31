Bella Thorne apologizes after being blamed for OnlyFans' new payment restrictions

Freeform/Byron Cohen(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE NATURE, CONTENT) Not even a week ago, Bella Thorne became the first person to make a million dollars on OnlyFans — a subscription service that hosts exclusive bonus material behind a paywall.

Shortly after notching that major financial milestone, Thorne’s subscribers led to her collecting an astounding $2 million on the platform over the weekend.

Around that time, it was then noted that OnlyFans ushered in some payment caps, such as setting a limit for how much a person can charge fans for exclusive content and how much a subscriber can tip.

Many were led to believe that Thorne’s major payday led to the new restrictions, which embroiled her in a major controversy that accused her of hurting the platform’s other content creators. Most notably, critics decried the actress’ foray into the website because, unlike most OnlyFans users, she doesn’t need the extra cash.

OnlyFans, which also hosts content that is widely prohibited on other sites, such as nudes, is a popular side hustle for sex workers.

Thorne, 22, took to Twitter on Saturday to not only explain why she joined the site but to also issue a lengthy apology for impacting other people’s incomes.

The Shake It Up actress revealed she joined the site because she “wanted to bring attention to the site” and that, by joining OnlyFans, she could help “normalize the stigmas” surrounding adult content.

“I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself,” She furthered in a followup tweet. “In this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry.”

Thorne then announced she is in talks with OnlyFans “about the new restrictions.”

