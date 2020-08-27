Bella Thorne made a record-breaking $1 million on OnlyFans in one day

Freeform/Byron Cohen(LOS ANGELES) — It’s only been a week since Bella Thorne joined OnlyFans and she’s already breaking records.

The 22-year-old former Disney actress now holds the record for the most money earned in 24 hours on the platform after she brought in $1 million dollars on her first day.

Thorne charges $20 a month for access to her content, which she previously teased in a sultry video on Instagram. Those who subscribe get an exclusive peek into her life through photos, videos and they can even personally chat with her — but they shouldn’t expect to see her to bare it all.

On Tuesday, she retweeted an article discussing her million dollar accomplishment and added, “Also nooooo I’m not doing nudity!!!”

As for what enticed Thorne to join the platform, she told Paper that, “OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me.”

Thorne joins celebrities like Cardi B, Swae Lee, and Sonja Morgan from The Real Housewives of New York who have also started OnlyFans accounts.