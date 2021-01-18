Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas reportedly call it quits

MEGA/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — Ben Affleck’s much-covered relationship with Bond girl Ana de Armas is reportedly over.

That’s what a source is telling E! News, reportedly adding that the break-up is amicable. “Both of them have completely full lives in a good way,” the source says. “There will always be that love.”

The pair confirmed their dating status 10 months ago, when de Armas’ Instagram captured pictures of the pair vacationing in her native Cuba together; a trip that also included seeing the sights in Costa Rica.

De Armas, 32, will be seen next in the James Bond film No Time To Die, which — so far — is scheduled for an April 2 release. Oscar winner Affleck, 48, will soon be tackling the adaptation of a best-selling young adult fantasy series, Keeper of the Lost Cities, for ABC News’ parent company Disney. He’ll also be seen in March as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming “Snyder cut” of Justice League on HBO Max.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.