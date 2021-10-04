Ben Affleck says playing Batman again in ‘The Flash’ movie “was really fun” after the “difficult” ‘Justice League’

20th Century Studios/Walt Disney Studios

Ben Affleck has reason to smile lately, even if Batman rarely does.

Unless you’ve been under a rock, you know that he’s dating Jennifer Lopez again. He’s also got The Last Duel coming out next week, which he co-wrote with his co-star and childhood friend Matt Damon.

But Ben tells Variety that he recently also had a happy new experience as the Caped Crusader that was worlds away from his time on the controversial Justice League.

Affleck plays the Dark Knight again in the upcoming Flash film with Ezra Miller — which, because it follows the Flashpoint comics, also runs through several timelines, meaning we’ll also see Michael Keaton reprising his Batman role.

Affleck told the trade it was much more fun than last time, noting, “I had a great time.” He then joked, “I’m probably under some gag order that I’m not even aware that I probably just violated, and I’m now going to be sued.”

Ben added, “I love Ezra and I had a chance to see Jason [Momoa], who’s over there making [the] Aquaman [sequel].”

Affleck noted that the Flash film “was a really nice way to revisit [Batman], as the prior experience had been difficult. This was really lovely. Really fun.”

The Flash debuts November 4, 2022.

2017’s Justice League underwent a series of poorly received reshoots from Joss Whedon, after director Zack Snyder dropped out following his daughter’s tragic death by suicide. It also weathered controversy from co-star Ray Fisher, who blamed racism for his on-set treatment — and his scenes mostly being left on the cutting room floor.

The film was later re-edited and released to fan acclaim as Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Affleck will also be seen in The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney, which debuts December 17.

