Ben Affleck to write, direct ‘Keeper of the Lost Cities’ for Disney

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar winning Argo director and Good Will Hunting screenwriter Ben Affleck will soon be tackling the adaptation of a best-selling young adult fantasy series, Keeper of the Lost Cities.

Shannon Messenger’s series, which has eight installments and a ninth to come, centers on Sophie, a 12-year-old girl who learns her telepathic abilities are tied to a secret world parallel to the one she knows.

Affleck will co-write the script with Disney staff writer Kate Gritmon, reports Deadline, which broke the news.

In the meantime, Affleck’s work in front of the camera in last year’s The Way Back is leading Warner Bros. to push him to the center of an awards consideration campaign, according to the trade.

