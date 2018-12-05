Ben Mendelsohn says there was a “certain charm” to playing 'Captain Marvel''s shape-shifting villain

Ben Mendelsohn, center, with “Captain Marvel” co-directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden; Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Everyone’s favorite “bad guy,” Ben Mendelsohn, is gearing up for a decidedly good 2019.

The Australian actor is set to play the shape-shifting villain Talos in Captain Marvel, which will be released in March. A new trailer for the film, starring Brie Larson, debuted on Monday.

“He’s a bad guy, but the good thing about shape-shifting bad guys is you don’t know which ones they’re gonna be and that’s always a lot of fun,” Mendelsohn tells ABC Radio. “Playing reptilian, chameleon characters, yeah, that’s got a certain charm to it.”

Mendelsohn knows a thing or two about playing not-so-likeable characters — he currently stars as the sinister Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood and previously went to the dark side as Orson Krennic in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

So what’s more intense: The Marvel fandom or the Star Wars fandom?

“I haven’t really been through full Marvel fandom, so I can’t make a call on that until afterwards,” he says. “But I have to say at this stage, Star Wars is pretty intense. And I get it. And I get Marvel fandom too. I mean, I’m a guy that grew up having been into both of them.”

In addition to joining the Marvel universe next year, it was also announced this week that Mendelsohn will produce and star in an HBO series based on Stephen King’s novel The Outsiders.

