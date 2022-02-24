Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor reunite after four-year separation

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Finally — a Hollywood breakup story with a happy ending.

Nearly four years after Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor announced their separation, the couple is officially giving their marriage another shot.

Stiller, 56, told Esquire in an interview published on Tuesday that he moved back in with Taylor, 50, and their children amid lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic,” he said.

The Night at the Museum star also had a funny way of explaining his discovery of what makes a marriage work.

“A few years ago, I realized I don’t like horseback riding. If there’s an opportunity to go horseback riding, I’m probably not going to do it. Now, I like horses! I think they’re beautiful. I like petting them. I like watching people ride horses, I like watching my kids ride horses,” he said. “I just don’t really love riding horses. And once you know that, it just saves a lot of energy.”

He added, “So, yeah, I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you.”

The couple — who share daughter Ella, 19, and son Quinlin, 16 — announced their separation in May 2017.

