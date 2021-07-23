Benifer 2.0 makes it Instagram official, thanks to Leah Remini

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While the pair have been spotted together many times since reportedly rekindling their 2000s-era romance in April, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have kept their coupling off Instagram — until now.

Thanks to a snap from a slideshow on J. Lo’s bestie Leah Remini‘s Instagram page, the old-new couple have been captured together on the social media platform for the first time.

Remini shared a series of black and white pictures from a photo booth that had been set up for her 51st birthday party on Thursday. Among them is a snap of the buzzed-about couple. Luckily, fans can pause the slideshow to get a good look.

It shows Lopez striking a pose under the crook of a smiling Ben’s right arm, her hand on his chest. For good measure, Remini’s under Ben’s left arm, with her hand on his chest as well.

Remini commented to her 2.9 million followers, “Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday [sic]. I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media.”

She added, “Also, I can’t thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me. It’s been an interesting year, so this birthday meant a lot for many reasons.”

