Benjamin Keough, son of Lisa Marie Presley, dies at 27

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Lisa Marie Presley’s agent confirmed on Sunday that the singer’s 27-year-old son, Benjamin Keough, has died.

Keough was the grandson of the late rock legend Elvis Presley.

According to Presley’s agent, Roger Widynowski, the family is reeling from Sunday’s sudden and unexpected loss.

“[Lisa] is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Widynowski said in a statement to ABC News. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

In 2012, Presley revealed on Twitter that she and Keough celebrated Mother’s Day in 2009 by getting matching Celtic eternity knot tattoos. The symbol represents eternal love.

Keough maintained a relatively private life and was rarely photographed by paparazzi. He previously appeared in the 2005 documentary Elvis by the Presleys and, alongside his siblings, appeared in the music video of his mother’s 2012 duet with his late grandad “I Love You Because.”

Besides his parents Presley and musician Danny Keough, Benjamin leaves behind his sister, 31-year-old actress Riley Keough and his 11-year-old twin siblings Harper and Finley Lockwood. The twin daughters were born during his mother’s previous marriage to guitarist and producer Michael Lockwood.

While the cause of death has not been made public, TMZ reports that Keough apparently killed himself in his Calabasas home. The publication reports that the 27-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has not commented on the matter.