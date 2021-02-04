Benson and Stabler will reunite in 'Law & Order' crossover event

NBC/Virginia Sherwood(NEW YORK) — Fans of Law & Order: SVU had been champing at the bit to see Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler reunited onscreen, and now we know when that will happen.

NBC has announced that the former TV cop partners will re-team on Thursday, April 1, in a crossover between Law & Order: SVU and Meloni’s new show, Law & Order: Organized Crime. The event kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, and continues through L&O: OC‘s 10 p.m. slot.

According to the network, “Elliot Stabler returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Stabler will aim to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.”

Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor also star in the new show from Law & Order creator Dick Wolf.

