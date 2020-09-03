BET & 'Entertainment Tonight' to air a new Chadwick Boseman special Sunday

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney(LOS ANGELES) — BET, in partnership with Entertainment Tonight, will air a new special in honor of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. Boseman passed away last Friday at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

Hosted by Kevin Frazier, BET and ET Present Chadwick Boseman: Life and Legacy will feature “compelling and intimate footage” of the actor from ET’s archives, as well as a look at his on-screen roles, including turns as James Brown, Jackie Robinson and, of course, T’Challa, aka Black Panther.

The half-hour special will also highlight Boseman’s impact on Hollywood and the representation of African-Americans in the media.



“We were all grief-stricken when we learned the tragic news of Chadwick’s passing,” said Scott Mills, president of BET, in a statement.

“He was an accomplished actor, a kind spirit, and an inspiration to millions around the world. He embodied a diverse roster of Black icons with brilliance, and his legacy will forever live on. We send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family.”

BET and ET Present Chadwick Boseman: Life and Legacy airs on Sunday, Sept. 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

Tune in just a few hours before to enjoy the film Marshall, starring Boseman as Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, at 6 p.m. ET/PT.

By Rachel George

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.