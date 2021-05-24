BET remembers George Floyd one year later with three specials featuring Soledad O’Brien, Nas, Anthony Hamilton, and more

BET

BET is marking the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd on Tuesday with the first of three Content for Change TV specials this week featuring a wide variety of personalities from entertainment, politics, and civil rights.

Bars and Ballads for George Floyd will premiere Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT with musical and spoken word performances by Nas, Oscar winner Jon Batiste, former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, Anthony Hamilton, actor Michael K. Williams, and more.

“In the year since we’ve lost George Floyd, we’ve all been tasked with examining difficult truths, while the Floyds and many other Black families have buried their loved ones. These tough times push our collective consciousness to challenge societal inequities and strive for safer futures,” says BET President Scott Mills. “It is critical that we continuously join the effort honoring George Floyd’s life and building the world he deserved. Creating Content for Change is part of our contribution to the cooperative effort we all must make in the fight for accountability, justice and equity.”

The goal of the BET Content for Change campaign is to drive “change needed to eliminate systemic racism and inequality in America, and its focus includes social justice, economic empowerment, education, civic engagement, health and wellness.”

Justice Now: Race & Reckoning will premiere Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT hosted by Soledad O’Brien. Her guests will include Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, U.S. Representative Karen Bass from California, NBA Players Association Executive Director Michelle Roberts, and NFL Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy.

O’Brien will also host Justice Now: The Way Forward on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. She will speak with Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney, and more.

