Bethenny Frankel returns to television with new HBO Max series “The Big Shot with Bethenny”

ABC/Matt Petit(LOS ANGELES) — It’s official! Bethenny Frankel is returning to screens with a new business competition series titled, The Big Shot with Bethenny.

“Did you miss me?” the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star tweeted on Wednesday. “I’m BACK… in my new show. It’s personal. It’s business… and EVERYTHING is my business.”

Frankel teamed up with HBO Max, which is scheduled to launch in May, to bring subscribers eight half-hour-long episodes.

The Big Shot with Bethenny will follow along as aspiring moguls compete for a chance to earn a seat on Frankel’s executive team. Only one will be left standing as they are weeded out through a series of real-life tasks and challenges to ultimately become the second-in-command to the Skinnygirl founder.

Frankel is an executive producer on The Big Shot with Bethenny alongside well-known reality producer Mark Burnett and MGM Television.

The reality star, who has a 9-year-old daughter, shared her excitement for the new venture in a statement.

“Aside from motherhood, what truly defines me as a person is being a driven, passionate and hard-working woman determined to make the impossible possible,” she said.

“My mantra is to come from a place of ‘yes’ and to find and create the solution. I am an executor of visions, and I share and impart that information to those who work with me. MGM has been neck-in-neck with me with ideas and their execution,” Frankel continued. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue my longstanding relationship with Mark Burnett on this series and pay this American Dream story forward.”

