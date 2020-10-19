Bette Midler shares first look at 'Hocus Pocus' reunion

Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — It’s a Halloween miracle! Bette Midler shared a photo with her Hocus Pocus co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, giving fans a first look at the trio’s highly anticipated reunion.

“Your 3 fav witches – @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME – are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET! ‘In Search of the Sanderson Sisters’ is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since ‘Hocus Pocus’ + Reese’s Pieces,” she wrote on Instagram.

In the behind-the-scenes snap, Midler, 74, Parker, 55, and Najimy, 63, are all smiles and wearing their costumes from the beloved 1993 movie while acting positively witchy in front of a blue screen.

The trio are reprising their respective characters of Winifred, Sarah and Mary — aka the Sanderson sisters — for a virtual Halloween fundraising event called Hulaween, which benefits the New York Restoration Project.

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, is hosting the celebration, which includes guests such as Hocus Pocus stars Thora Birch, Omri Katz and Doug Jones, to name a few.

By Carson Blackwelder

