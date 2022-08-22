‘Better Call Saul’ soars with finale ratings

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Fans apparently took the AMC show’s titular advice and called Saul.

Last week’s finale of Better Call Saul drew 2.7 million viewers for AMC, on both the cable network and its streaming service, AMC+. The final episode of the Bob Odenkirk-led, multiple Emmy-nominee show was the most-watched episode on AMC since the season 3 finale on June 19, 2017.

The 2.7 million number represented Nielsen Live+3 ratings, meaning people who watched the show live, and those who recorded it and watched within three days of its on-air premiere.

What’s more, AMC points out that Better Call Saul’s audience grew 70% with every successive episode this final season since its start on April 18, and the last show had some 24 million engagements on social media.

Better Call Saul ended its run as the third-most-watched cable drama for this season, behind only Yellowstone and The Walking Dead, the latter of which also airs on AMC.

The show heads into September’s Emmy Awards with seven nominations, including Outstanding Drama, and respective Outstanding Actor and Supporting Actress noms for Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler, the lawyer love interest to the actor’s attorney Saul Goodman.

In a celebratory statement, AMC Studios President Dan McDermott thanked the fans for watching and the creators of the show, saying in part, “We are so proud to have been the home of Better Call Saul for all these years and unforgettable seasons. Now we put this series up on the mantel as a reminder of the excellence we all aspire to every day.”

