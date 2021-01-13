Betting site taking wagers on why Kim Cattrall's Samantha isn't in 'Sex and the City' revival

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Ever since Sarah Jessica Parker announced the Sex and the City girls would be back — minus one — in the upcoming HBO Max series And Just Like That…, fans have been wondering how the revival will deal with the fact that Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones won’t be a part of it.

The speculation is so heated that online betting site Bovada has started taking wagers on what became of the character, according to the show’s canon.

The site lists several possibilities, including that Samantha either “passed away,” “moved out of New York City,” “won’t be mentioned in the first episode” or is “confined to a prison or institution.”

For the record, “Passed away” seems the most likely, not only because Samantha battled cancer on the show, but also because the odds are listed at near-even, at +130 — meaning you’d get $130 for every $100 you bet.

“Moved out of NYC” pays out at +250, or $250 for every $100 bet. “Not mentioned” is listed at +450, same as “still living in New York City.”

The chance to really win big is to bet on “confined to prison or institution,” which pays out at 7.5/1 — that’ll get you $750 for every hundred you wager.

Place your bets!

By Stephen Iervolino

