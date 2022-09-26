Betty White memorabilia auction smashes expectations, raising more than $4 million

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

It was never in doubt what an icon the late Betty White was, but in case you needed any more proof, an auction of items from her life and career smashed all expectations.

Julien’s Auctions says the three-day event raised more than four million bucks, nearly seven times the $600,000 pre-auction estimate. What’s more, every item up for grabs was sold.

According to the auction house, the biggest seller was a director’s chair from The Golden Girls, which sold for $76,800 — some 76 times its original estimate.

Other big-ticket items were scripts for the pilot and final episode of the beloved sitcom signed by the cast — those went for $57,600 and $51,200, respectively.

A lavender dress worn by White in the show sold for $32,000 — fifty-three times its original estimate.

Other items that hit the block were an oil painting of the Emmy winner, which sold for more than $43,000, and a sapphire and diamond ring White wore on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. The ring sold for 35 times its original estimate, and went home with the winning bidder for $32,000.

White’s wedding ring from her marriage to husband Allen Ludden fetched $25,600.

Martin Nolan, Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions, noted, “This auction represented a collection unlike anything we have ever seen before which brought in record-breaking results, and thousands of Betty‘s most loyal fans from all over the world.

Calling White an “American pop culture legend,” he said Julien’s was “honored” to host the “three-day celebration” of her life and career.

Betty White died December 31, 2021, just 17 days before her 100th birthday.

