Betty White reportedly requested a no “fuss” private funeral, says her agent

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Entertainment icon Betty White “never wanted people to make a fuss over her,” her longtime friend and agent Jeff Witjas tells People, noting the Emmy-winner wanted a “private” funeral.

As previously reported, White died on December 31 at her home in Brentwood, California. Witjas told ABC News she passed from “natural causes” in her sleep.

Regarding White’s funeral plans, Witjas tells People, “The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty’s wish.”

Witjas didn’t indicate when the funeral would be held, or whether or not there would be a public memorial. He suggested that anyone wishing to honor her donate to one of her favorite charities, including The Los Angeles Zoo, The Aquarium of the Pacific and Guide Dogs For the Blind.

The iconic Golden Girls and Mary Tyler Moore actress would have turned 100 on January 17.

