“Beverly Hills, 90210”: Back with a twist

Michael Tran/FilmMagic(BEVERLY HILLS) — Beverly Hills, 90210 fans, rejoice — the show is coming back…with the original cast. But before you book the Peach Pit for your celebratory bash, you need to know a few things.

Yes, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling are all returning to Fox for this six-episode event series, which is called 90210. But they’re not playing their characters: They’re playing themselves…albeit “heightened versions” of themselves.

The premise of the show is this: 19 years after the original series ended, all the actors get back together because they decide it’s time for a reboot. But as they try to get the new show off the ground, old feelings — good and bad — surface, and all of a sudden, the really interesting drama is taking place off screen.

As Fox says, “What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

The new series will air this summer.

Beverly Hills, 90210 first premiered in 1990 and aired for 10 seasons. In 2008, The CW launched a spinoff, also called 90210. It featured a new cast, but also included appearances by the original actors. It ran until 2013.

