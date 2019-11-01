'Beverly Hills, 90210''s Ian Ziering splits with wife of nine years

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The Zierings are calling it quits. After nine years of marriage, Ian and Erin Ziering confirm that they are heading their separate ways.

On his Instagram, Ian announces “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up.” As to what triggered the falling out, the actor admits, “With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart.”

The 55-year-old praises his soon-to-be ex-wife and essentially shutting down rumors of a nasty divorce by calling her an “incredible” woman and “the best mom to our kids.”

However, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor did pass on a warning, “It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational. Any quote attributed to me is completely false.”

He cautions such negative statements could damage his relationship with Erin, as they are both working to co-parent and protect their daughters.

Ziering closed out his statement by asking for privacy “at this difficult time.”

Ian and Erin wed in May 2010 and share two daughters, eight-year-old Mia and six-year-old Penna.

