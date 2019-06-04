Beyoncé's Nala debuts in the new 'Disney's The Lion King' trailer

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — A new trailer for Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King made its debut on Monday, and features Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s take on Nala, the film’s beloved lioness.

The sneak peek opens with Nala telling Simba — voiced by Donald Glover — that he has to take his place as king. “We need you, come home,” she pleads, as Simba is seen running through the jungle, before taking his place atop Pride Rock.

Seth Rogen’s Pumbaa and Billy Eichner’s Timon also make an appearance at the end of the clip, to announce that “the backup has arrived!”

The film, directed by Iron Man‘s Jon Favreau, also features the voices of Chiwetel Ejiofor as Simba’s evil uncle Scar and James Earl Jones reprising his voice role as King Mufasa.

Disney’s The Lion King opens in theaters July 19.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.