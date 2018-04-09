Beyonce's stepdad says Tiffany Haddish's #WhoBitBeyoncé story is “untrue”

According to Beyoncé stepfather, actor Richard Lawson, the alleged event never happened.

“It was something that was blown out of proportion and Tiffany just got a ride from doing it,” Lawson, who’s promoting the new BET legal drama In Contempt, told ABC Radio.

“And so her numbers probably jumped up,” he says, referring to her social media following. “Other people jumped on the bandwagon and it’s all a bunch of B.S. It’s not real… It’s not true.”

Last month, Haddish started the #WhoBitBeyoncé social media firestorm after the actress told GQ that someone had chomped the superstar singer. A number of names were bandied about as possible culprits, including actresses Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan, who both denied their involvement. Chrissy Teigen and Tyler Perry then chimed in to claim they knew who did it.

“My initial guess was wrong,” Teigen had tweeted. “The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH.”

But Lawson vehemently denies the incident took place and also claims Haddish lied about signing an NDA.

“Please, people,” he says. “I swear to god– it’s, like, unbelievable. It’s not true!”



In Contempt premieres April 10 at 10 p.m. ET on BET.

