“Beyond ridiculous” — ‘Black Widow’ star Florence Pugh got blocked by Instagram for posting ‘Hawkeye’ spoiler

Marvel Studios

(SPOILERS AHEAD FOR EPISODE 4 OF “HAWKEYE”)

Florence Pugh might have thought her Marvel Cinematic Universe code of silence expired when Black Widow hit theaters, but she’s just been proven wrong.

The Oscar-nominated actress says she was blocked by Instagram Wednesday for posting a blow-by-blow of her character Yelena’s first appearance on the Disney+ show Hawkeye — accompanied by her own cartoony sound effects.

However, her enthusiastic live stream of the fourth episode’s climactic rooftop fight — apparently being cheered on off camera by boyfriend Zach Braff — didn’t sit too well with some people who hadn’t seen it yet.

An hour later, Pugh added a text message to her Stories reading, “I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear on would get taken down but here we are.”

She explained, “Someone complained on here so I’ve been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I’m very much in.”

“Beyond ridiculous,” she added.

Pugh’s message concluded with, “being in Hawkeye is a privilege and thank you to all who welcome me on set and off and all who are watching.”

The kerfuffle was apparently short-lived, however. She posted a shot of Yelena in the scene shortly after, with the caption: “She’s here.”

An after-credits scene in Black Widow saw a mourning Yelena being lied to by Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ mysterious Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. She told Yelena that Jeremy Renner‘s Hawkeye killed her adoptive sister, Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow, setting up a showdown between Yelena and Renner’s Clint Barton that began on Wednesday night’s episode.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.