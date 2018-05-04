Big changes coming for “Conan”

TBS/Meghan Sinclair(LOS ANGELES) — Conan will be cut in half, airing as a 30-minute show starting in 2019.

TBS announced the news Thursday, explaining the new, “less structured” show does not have a format yet but will continue to air four nights a week.

Host Conan O’Brien signed a four-year deal with the cable network last year. His show’s new format will mean an expansion of web content and touring; his trips abroad to Cuba, Mexico, Haiti, and elsewhere have been very popular both as part of his regular late-night program, and online.

“Since I inherited my Late Night show in 1993, TV has changed exponentially,” O’Brien said in a statement. “I’d like to think I have evolved with many of these changes, but now it’s time to take the next leap. A half-hour show will give me the time to do a higher percentage of the comedy in, and out, of the studio that I love and that seems to resonate in this new digital world.”

“It’s still going to be me hosting a very silly show, but I want segments on my half-hour program to link to digital content, deepening the experience for my younger fans, and confusing my older ones.”

