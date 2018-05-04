Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski expelled from Motion Picture Academy

Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences(LOS ANGELES) — Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski have been expelled from the The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization announced Thursday.

Cosby and Polanski have been accused by multiple people of sexual misconduct; Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault last week.

The Academy announced that the Board of Governors voted Tuesday night to expel both men, “in accordance with the organization’s Standards of Conduct.”

“The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity,” the statement concluded.

On April 26, Cosby, 80, was found guilty of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in his Philadelphia home 14 years ago. Additionally, he has been accused of similar crimes by dozens of other women but has always maintained his innocence.

In 1977, Polanski, now 84, pleaded guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl and then fled the country before he was sentenced. He has since been accused of sexual misconduct by several others, according to reports.

Still, Polanski has earned two best director Oscar nominations since 1977, and won in 2003 for his work on The Pianist.

