Bill Cosby sends Snoop Dogg a thank-you message from jail for defending him

Mark Makela/Getty ImagesOn Thursday, Bill Cosby sent rapper Snoop Dogg a special thank-you message from jail for mentioning him in an Instagram video that criticized Gayle King.

“Snoop – when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse, they didn’t win nor did they silence me,” Cosby tweeted. “It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death.”

Snoop Dogg was one of the many who criticized King for asking former WNBA player Lisa Leslie about Kobe Byrant’s sexual assault allegations in 2013. “It’s been said that his legacy is complicated, because of a sexual assault charge that was dismissed… Is it complicated for you, as a woman, as a WNBA player?” King asked in a promo video for the interview.

King later declared on her Instagram that she was “mortified…embarrassed and I am very angry” that “Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview — totally taken out of context — and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring,”

Snoop also expressed his frustrations with King and Oprah Winfrey for their alleged support of Harvey Weinstein. Defending Kobe in the video, Snoop added “free bill cosby” in his memes about King and Winfrey.

He also questioned why King has yet to interview Harvey Weinstein, who faces up to 28 years in jail for the alleged rape and assault of two different women in Los Angeles in 2013.

Cosby was found guilty in 2018 of three felony count of indecent sexual assault and sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison.

